Video: Watch AEW Dark:Elevation (11/7/22) – Episode 88

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Athena vs. Abby Jane

* Abadon vs. Amy Rose

* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora

* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux and Rhett Titus

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Ari Daivari, Slim J and Jeeves Kay

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.