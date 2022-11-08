Video: Watch AEW Dark:Elevation (11/7/22) – Episode 88

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Athena vs. Abby Jane
* Abadon vs. Amy Rose
* Tay Melo vs. Trish Adora
* Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom
* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
* QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton LaRoux and Rhett Titus
* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys defend against Ari Daivari, Slim J and Jeeves Kay
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.