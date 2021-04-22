Video: What Happened After AEW Dynamite

Sting cut a promo for the fans after last night’s AEW Dynamite went off the air on TNT.

Last night’s Dynamite main event saw Darby Allin retain the TNT Title over Jungle Boy. Sting took the mic after the show and said this was the best wrestling he’s ever seen, and he means that after seeing a lot of wrestling over the years. Sting called on fans to give it up for Jungle Boy, Allin, and the company, and then encouraged an “AE-Dub!” chant before making his exit.

Here is video from last night’s post-show segment-