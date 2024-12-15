Video: What Happened After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Went Off The Air

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special saw Kevin Owens lose to Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in their championship main event match. Rhodes then celebrated his win with the fans following the match.

Immediately after the show, Owens got back into the ring and hit a package piledriver on Rhodes. As Owens was walking up the ramp with the Undisputed WWE Championship, he got into an altercation with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Both men then began to shove each other before going their separate ways, while Rhodes was taken to the back on a stretcher.

KEVIN OWENS HIT CODY RHODES WITH A PACKAGE PILEDRIVER AND TRIPLE H IS PISSEDDD #SNME pic.twitter.com/icNqGM9ags — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 15, 2024

AYOOOO Kevin Owens and Triple H squaring up 😭😭 #SNME pic.twitter.com/XpfdumBG6G — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 15, 2024