Video: WWE Releases Never-Before-Seen Match Featuring Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin

WWE has released a previously unseen match between Baron Corbin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

To thank fans for assisting WWE in reaching 92.5 million YouTube subscribers, the company has released the Corbin vs. Reigns dark main event from the February 28, 2020 SmackDown on FOX episode.

Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the match on the set of The Bump in the video below.

SmackDown aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on February 28, 2020. Earlier in the night, Reigns interrupted WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who had just defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Universal Champion the day before at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Reigns challenged Goldberg to a title match, which was supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns backed out due to COVID-19. Braun Strowman was named as the replacement, and he defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania. This resulted in Wyatt capturing the title from Strowman at WWE SummerSlam that August, and Reigns capturing the title from The Fiend one week later at WWE Payback, where he has held it ever since.

The full video is available below: