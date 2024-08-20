Videos: Sports Legends Backstage & Featured On-Air On 8/19 WWE Raw

The sports and celebrity cameo appearances continued on WWE programming this week.

During the Monday, August 19, 2024 episode of WWE Raw from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, WWE acknowledged a couple of sports stars in the house for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network prime time program.

In addition to being shown as one of the two cameo appearances on the 8/19 show, NHL star Roberto Luongo was shown in a WWE digital exclusive video released via the company’s YouTube channel. Luongo was approached by noted hockey and loyal Chicago Blackhawks super fan CM Punk in the footage released by WWE.

The other sports star cameo from the 8/19 red brand program in “The Sunshine State” this week was a UFC Hall of Fame legend.

Former UFC Welterweight Champion and longtime fighter out of the Florida-based American Top Team mixed martial arts gym, “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler, was shown in the front row of this week’s Raw.

Like Luongo, Lawler was acknowledged by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee while being shown on-camera during the WWE on USA Network live broadcast.