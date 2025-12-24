Viewership Numbers For December 15th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on December 15 did not appear in the streaming platform’s global Top 10 rankings.

This limits access to detailed international viewership data; however, the show did rank seventh in the United States and appeared on the Top 10 lists in Bolivia, Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In contrast, the December 8 episode did make it onto the global charts, attracting 2.5 million viewers and 4.4 million hours watched. The episodes from November 24 and December 1 also failed to appear on the worldwide charts but did rank within the U.S.

Despite not being included in the global rankings, RAW maintained consistent domestic interest. Its placement in the U.S. indicates steady streaming engagement rather than a significant decline in viewership. Additionally, the episode generated substantial digital engagement through official WWE YouTube uploads.

The show was headlined by Logan Paul, known as “The Maverick,” facing off against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match.