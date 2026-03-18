Viewership Numbers For March 9th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on March 9 ranked #10 and averaged 2.8 million global viewers, totaling 5.0 million hours viewed. This represents a 6.67% decrease from the March 2 episode, which had 3 million global viewers.

The March 9 episode reached the top 10 in 14 countries, including: Bolivia (#4), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#9), Guatemala (#10), Mexico (#8), Nicaragua (#9), Trinidad and Tobago (#8), the United States (#6), the United Kingdom (#9), Egypt (#6), Bahrain (#7), Jordan (#10), Kuwait (#8), and Saudi Arabia (#4).

In 2026, WWE RAW is averaging 2.875 million viewers on Netflix, compared to 3.290 million at the same point in 2025.

The March 9 episode was highlighted by a segment featuring WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso).