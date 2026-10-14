Viewership Numbers For October 5th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on October 5 ranked #7 globally. This episode attracted an average of 2.4 million viewers and accumulated 4.3 million hours watched.

In comparison, the previous episode, which aired on September 28, drew 2.5 million viewers and ranked #8 globally and #7 in the U.S. This was the lowest viewership for the show since the episode on July 27, which also drew 2.4 million viewers.

RAW ranked in the top 10 in seven countries: Bolivia (#7), Bahamas (#8), Canada (#5), Trinidad and Tobago (#7), United States (#4), the United Kingdom (#10), and India (#10). Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.67 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 2.87 million in the same period in 2025.

The October 5 episode was headlined by “The Man” Becky Lynch, who faced the new WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, from The Judgment Day, in a WWE Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match.