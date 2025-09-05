Viewership Numbers For WWE’s Greatest Moments And LFG On A&E

According to PWInsider.com, this past Sunday’s episode of WWE’s “Great Moments” on A&E attracted 118,000 viewers for the 9 PM episode featuring Kevin Owens. No viewership figures were released for the 9:30 PM episode on the Women’s Evolution. The 9 PM episode about Kevin Owens received a rating of 0.02 in the key demographic of viewers aged 18 to 49.

This represents a decline of 39.18% from the previous week’s 194,000 viewers for the 9 PM episode titled “Tag Teams of the 90s.” Additionally, it is a drop of 35.87% from the previous week’s 184,000 viewers for the 9:30 PM episode called “Mic Drops of the 90s.”

The episode on Kevin Owens had the lowest rating in the 18-49 age group, as well as the lowest viewership of the current season, which began on August 17th. This season is averaging a rating of 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic and 165,000 viewers, slightly lower than the first season’s 0.34 rating but an increase from its 140,000 viewers.

In addition, Sunday’s episode of WWE LFG on A&E drew an audience of 87,000 viewers, achieving a rating of 0.02 in the key demographic of 18-49 year-olds.

This represents a 37.41% decline from the previous week’s 139,000 viewers, while maintaining the same rating of 0.02 as last week.