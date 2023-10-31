Vince McMahon Believes He Is A Better Businessman Than Dana White

Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who were spotted in Saudi Arabia this past weekend to watch the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannous boxing match, spoke with USA Today and MMA Junkie journalist Mike Bohn on a number of topics including McMahon’s relationship with Dana White.

You can check out the full conversation below:

Vince: Bust his chops?

Reporter: He said you used to ‘fuck him’

Vince: Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops, unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very very well. He’s really a good guy.

Reporter: Was is just the case of two alpha males in the same spot and they have to try and take each other out and eventually realize they can coincide and build it even bigger?

Vince: We’re good partners and good businessmen. You’re good businessmen, you get along.

Reporter: Is it true you stuck him in the cheap seats at WrestleMania?

Vince: [laughs] No, no, no. Not at all.

Reporter: What are your thoughts on the dynamic between Vince and Dana working together?

Undertaker: I think it’s hilarious. They’re so similar, the both of them. All do respect.

Vince: He’s a tough guy.

Undertaker: They’re very similar. They say what’s on their minds. Their both really good businessmen, and they definitely want the best for each of their brands.

Vince: I’m a better businessman.

Undertaker: By far. No doubt.