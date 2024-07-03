Vince McMahon Allegedly Pitched For Mia Yim To Have A “Seizure” On WWE TV

Former WWE star Dijak spoke with Pro Wrestling Bits about a 2020 Retribution angle in which Reckoning (Mia Yim/Michin) appeared to have a seizure in the ring.

“This is a Vince [McMahon] idea. Vince wanted Mia to pretend that she was having a seizure. He wanted her to pretend she was having an epileptic seizure. And we were presented this by, I don’t know, the writer or the producer, and we didn’t want to shoot the messenger. You could see, I don’t remember who it was, but you could see in their face that they’re like, ‘I’m sorry, but Vince wants you to have a seizure.’ And she’s like—we’re all like—’what are you talking about? We can’t do this.’”

The one-off Reckoning/Mia Yim seizure stunt (which the talent protested against) doesn't get enough focus. Imagine being a parent or child suffering from epilepsy or such like watching this? pic.twitter.com/Utcc3vdN5y — Cody's Crybaby (@SoDuTw) August 3, 2021

“I was talking about this with Pat Buck [at AEW Forbidden Door]. He was a producer at that, and maybe he was our producer, I don’t remember, but he was in the room when Vince came back and he pitched the seizure thing, but that’s the way that the production meetings worked back then under Vince. He’d say something, and everyone would just have wide eyes because you can’t call him on it.”