Vince McMahon To Appear In Rare Interview For Hulk Hogan Special

A new television special from TMZ will take a deep dive into the life, career, and controversies of the late Hulk Hogan, just weeks after the wrestling icon’s passing.

The one-hour special, titled “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan,” will air on Tuesday, August 12 from 8:00–9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. The program marks the first major televised documentary since Hogan’s death on July 24, 2025, and promises to provide a comprehensive and unflinching look at his complex legacy.

According to the official press release, the documentary will highlight how Hogan “forever changed professional wrestling and became one of the biggest icons in America,” while also confronting the controversies and personal struggles that have complicated his public image.

“TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” will feature appearances from numerous celebrities and wrestling legends who knew Hogan personally and professionally. Confirmed names include: Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, and Mark Henry.

In addition to those from Hogan’s prime era, modern WWE Superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Jacob Fatu will also share their thoughts, underscoring Hogan’s cross-generational influence in sports entertainment.

For fans who miss the premiere, the special will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand platforms via major cable and satellite providers.

The documentary is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, and Jess Fusco, with Susan Favre serving as co-executive producer.

Airing less than three weeks after Hogan’s death, “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” is shaping up to be a must-watch event for wrestling fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of the special and more updates on the legacy of Hulk Hogan.