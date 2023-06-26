Vince McMahon’s “Fingerprints” Will Reportedly Be All Over Tonight’s WWE RAW

The changes to WWE RAW that were reported last week were not temporary, and more changes are being made to tonight’s show.

According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon’s fingerprints will be all over tonight’s show. What that means exactly is unknown, but if you’ve been following the product for a few years, you’ll know when you watch the show.

McMahon has been working remotely since WrestleMania 39, and there is speculation behind the scenes that his influence over the product will grow. Keep in mind that WWE executives (including Nick Khan) stated earlier this year that McMahon had no intention of getting back “in the weeds” with the weekly product. This seems to be changing.

Last Friday on SmackDown, there were three advertised matches that did not take place due to McMahon’s decisions. McMahon will not be present backstage at RAW tonight.

The following matches/segments are currently advertised for the show, but with McMahon taking risks, anything could change by the time the live broadcast begins.

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT