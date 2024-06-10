Vince Russo Responds To Ric Flair’s Claims That He Was One Of Those Who “Killed” WCW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair named the three people he believes “killed” WCW, one of whom is former writer Vince Russo. Russo responded to Flair via Twitter/X.

Russo and Flair made the following exchange:

Russo: “Looks like @RicFlairNatrBoy is Hitting that RUM CANDY Again!!! Thanks for Giving me that Much Credit. For a Writer to take down a Multi-Million Dollar Company through Words on a Page? I guess I really was Special. Not my fault you weren’t in the Doc, Rick. Sorry, man. I hope you don’t think my excessive use of your son David, and the Rest of Your Family for that Matter—who were all GREAT BY THE WAY—wasn’t the Knife that drew the Company’s Last Blood. Yeah—I failed at Laying Low too.”

Flair: “Wow, Glad You Got Back To Me @THEVinceRusso!!! Whatever Candy I’m Eating At Least I Can Afford To Eat Which I’m Not Sure You Can. I Would Give You $20k, @EBischoff $20k, And Jim Herd $20k A Piece Wired In Advance To Show Up In Tampa Or Atlanta. I’ll Rent The Venue In Tampa Or Atlanta, It Will Sell Out For Sure, So We Can Hash This Out. And I Guarantee That I Can Probably Sell This To A PPV Status Because I’m Ric Flair And You’re Not. Story Of My Life!”

Russo then wrote the following…

“Bro—I never thought I’d be saying this to the GOAT—but—you need to work on those comebacks.

No Hard feelings, Rick, just really disappointment. Part of me giving David the greatest push in his career was because 1. HE DESERVED IT. He was a Great Human being , EXTREMELY Underrated, with a pair of boots put before him that were impossible to fill. 2. I also did it because of my admiration for you.

Throughout my entire life, I’ve never forgotten those who tried to help, were kind to and encouraged my kids—ask Billy Corgan. But,I guess that’s the Difference between you and I . . . our priorities in Life were, are, and will always be totally Different. My Priority was never Pro Wrestling—it was always My Family.

I sincerely apologize for making your Life a Living hell. I didn’t realize I did that until today. When we were working together you gave me no indication of that. At the end of the day, I was just trying to do my job. I guess nobody’s Perfect.”

“What I said today—I’ve been wanting to say for the last 25 years. Truth is that I would have went to my Grave with it, if Ric didn’t wake up this morning and decide to take a Public Shot at Me. I’m glad he did—now—it’s off my Chest.”

Looks like @RicFlairNatrBoy is Hitting that RUM CANDY Again!!! Thanks for Giving me that Much Credit. For a Writer to take down a Multi-Million Dollar Company through Words on a Page? I guess I really was Special. Not my fault you weren't in the Doc, Rick. Sorry, man. I hope you… — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) June 10, 2024

Wow, Glad You Got Back To Me @THEVinceRusso!!! Whatever Candy I’m Eating At Least I Can Afford To Eat Which I’m Not Sure You Can. I Would Give You $20k, @EBischoff $20k, And Jim Herd $20k A Piece Wired In Advance To Show Up In Tampa Or Atlanta. I’ll Rent The Venue In Tampa Or… — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 10, 2024