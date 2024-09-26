Wardlow/AEW Update

The Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven recently appeared as a guest on the “Stick To Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the AEW star was asked about the status of Wardlow, who has been off of AEW programming as of late.

“Wardlow’s out with a knee injury,” Taven revealed. “As a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky, you know what I mean?”

He added, “You start to think they’re one thing, and then you think they’re another, and then you think, oh, I can get away with doing this or that and then it seems to be more serious. I think he’s just trying to figure out what the best kind of treatment plan is to get back on track with that knee.”

