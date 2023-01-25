WATCH: AEW Road To Lexington Special Preview For Tonight’s Dynamite On TBS (Video)

The road to AEW Dynamite: Lexington is winding down.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Lexington, Kentucky, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their “Road To” documentary-style preview series.

Focusing on the Ricky Starks & Action Andretti vs. Le Sex Gods match and Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT title, you can watch the “AEW Road To Lexington” special in its’ entirety via the video embedded below.

