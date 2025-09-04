Watch: Mark Henry Twists Spoon In Viral Steakhouse Clip

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has once again reminded fans why he’s known as The World’s Strongest Man. A video that surfaced online this week shows Henry performing a casual but jaw-dropping feat of strength while dining at a steakhouse.

In the clip, Henry is handed a standard metal spoon by his server. Without hesitation, he grips the utensil and twists it out of shape with his bare hands before handing it back. The stunned server is left staring at the mangled spoon in disbelief, while Henry appears completely unfazed.

This isn’t the first time Henry has showcased his legendary hand strength in public. Back in 2016, during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation, he performed the same trick, bending a spoon for the hosts. Throughout his WWE career, Henry’s power was a central part of his character. Fans may remember iconic moments such as him bending a frying pan on SmackDown in 2002, lifting the back end of a car, or crushing an apple with one hand during WWE Network’s Ride Along with Chris Jericho.

Of course, these moments weren’t just for show. Henry’s power is backed by a legitimate, historic athletic career. Before signing his groundbreaking WWE contract in 1996, Henry was an elite weightlifter and powerlifter. He represented the United States at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, served as team captain in Atlanta, and won three medals at the 1995 Pan American Games.

He went on to win the inaugural Arnold Strongman Classic in 2002 and set world records in the squat (953.5 lbs) and deadlift (903.9 lbs). His raw, drug-tested powerlifting total of 2,336.9 lbs remains one of the highest ever recorded.

Even as a high school athlete, Henry was a standout, dominating football and basketball while weighing over 225 lbs as a freshman. His rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism paved the way for his legendary WWE career.

Check out the video of Mark Henry bending the spoon below: