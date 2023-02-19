WATCH: WWE Ranks Top 10 Moments From WrestleMania 38: Night 1 (Video)

What were the top ten moments from WrestleMania 38: Night 1?

Ahead of this year’s two-night WrestleMania Goes Hollywood premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and April 2, WWE has released a special installment of their “Top 10” digital series, which looks back at the top ten moments from night one of last year’s two-night special event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The top ten moments for WrestleMania 38: Night 1 were ranked as follows:

10. Drew McIntyre kicks out of Baron Corbin’s End of Days finisher

9. The Miz & Logan Paul defeat The Mysterios

8. The Usos retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles

7. Drew McIntyre defeats Baron Corbin

6. Cody Rhodes returns

5. Charlotte Flair pins Ronda Rousey

4. The Miz betrays Logan Paul

3. Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins

2. Bianca Belair wins the Raw Women’s title from Becky Lynch

1. Steve Austin defeats Kevin Owens

Watch the WWE Top 10: WrestleMania 38: Night 1 video below.