Wes Lee Provides Update On His Injury And His Road To Recovery

WWE NXT star Wes Lee, who is currently out of in-ring action due to a devastating injury, took to his Instagram account to provide an update on his health and his road to recovery.

Lee wrote, “Recovery update: I’m making great progress, still uncertain on when everything will be firing on all cylinders with my body, but the mind is strong.” “Having creative waves and I’m diving back into other outlets to create art.”

“Haven’t done this since ‘08 so bare with the sloppiness..hope everyone has a great and safe weekend!”

You can check out Lee’s post below.