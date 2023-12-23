Why Stone Cold vs. CM Punk Shouldn’t Happen

It’s finally happened.

The seemingly impossible, yet highly rumored return of CM Punk to the WWE. His return to the company he walked out on nearly ten years ago instantly sparked rumors of potential opponents and dream matches. But one name particularly pops up the most. Stone Cold Steve Austin.

I mean, who else could it be? Stone Cold and CM Punk have been linked for years as a dream match worthy of being showcased at WrestleMania. With Punks return and Steve Austin having returned to the ring last year to face Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38, the possibility of Steve lacing up his boots to face The Voice of The Voiceless seemed clearer than ever.

But it shouldn’t happen.

First off, it most likely would be a repeat of WrestleMania 38. When Owens faced Austin at WrestleMania 38, it was a brawl and just mayhem all over the building. But it worked! Owens was able to protect Austin, serving the majority of the match as a punching bag, occasionally having some offense against Steve. We all knew we were not going to get a 5 star classic from the two, but given the story and the character of both Austin and Owens, it worked out great.

But do we really need to see it again? I think leaving the moment for what it was is the right thing to do. Austin’s return to the ring last year was a spectacle and a truly memorable moment. We can appreciate it for what it was, but it doesn’t mean we should have it constantly replayed over and over again. If given the time to prepare for a match, could Austin do it? I don’t doubt it. But it’s more about the moment than the capability itself. If Owens had never faced Austin at WrestleMania 38, I would be more open to the possibility of an Austin vs Punk clash. Unfortunately I feel that ship has sailed.

CM Punk isn’t getting any younger himself. Not just his inactivity for 7 years, his run in AEW was halted twice, not just for the backstage fracas, but due to the injuries he sustained. He can still go, but it’s clear he isn’t the same CM Punk back in 2011-2013. We need to use this time with him to squeeze out the matches he can work with younger talent. Already locked in a potential bout with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, this is the direction we should keep him in. Locking horns with the active talent to squeeze out the rest of the dream matches and fuel in the tank he has left.

Being a fan of both Austin and Punk it pains me to write this, but it just feels like the truth. The moment for the dream match has passed due to not striking at the right moment. We should let the monumental moment of Owens vs Austin be as is and move on to new and different moments to come.