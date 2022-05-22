Will Hobbs Reveals How His Powerhouse Name Was Created

Will Hobbs of AEW appeared on Jason Powell’s ” Wrestling Perspective Podcast” to discuss a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:

How the Powerhouse name came to be: “When I first came into AEW, I did the enhancement work. I was Willpower on the independent scene. Tony came up to me and said, ‘You’re such a powerhouse. We’re going to call you Powerhouse Hobbs,” Will said.

His family being fans of wrestling: “Wrestling was huge in my house because my grandparents moved from Mississippi to San Francisco and they lived above this little mom and pop grocery store right across the street from the Cow Palace. So they would always go see Ray Stevens, Pat Patterson, Peter Maivia, Pepper Gomez. It was on before I was even thought about. They would take my dad and my aunts and uncles and cousins to the matches. But when we all sat down and watched it together, we all just got sucked into it. It was something we all got hyped up about. We had dinners around Pay-Per-Views. We all ate breakfast together when Superstars came on. So we all watched it together.”

“But for me, I think it might have been the first show I remember going to the Cow Palace. I was really young. It was Bret and Yoko in a cage for the WWF title back then. I knew I wanted to do something then,” he said.

You can listen to the podcast below: