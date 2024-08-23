Will Ospreay On The MJF And Britt Baker Incident: “It Was Completely Blown Out Of Proportion”

AEW star Will Ospreay spoke to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post on a number of topics, including the incident between AEW American Champion MJF and Britt Baker and how it was completely blown out of proportion.

Ospreay said, “The incident was the most completely blown out of proportion thing I ever seen in my entire life.” “I am just trying to bring people together as a team. That’s all I can say. I’m fully aware people don’t like each other backstage. I know there are people backstage that I don’t like. My whole thing is that going forward we all need to be a team. We all need to look after one another.”

On Tony Khan: “He [Khan] has so much of my admiration and respect that I’m willing to go the distance and fit any mold he needs me to be for AEW’s growth and success.”