Will Ospreay To Kick Off AEW Dynamite Following World Title Victory

New AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will kick off tonight’s All In fallout edition of AEW Dynamite following the biggest victory of his career.

AEW has announced that Ospreay will open the September 2, 2026 episode from Allen, Texas. Dynamite airs live on TBS and HBO Max beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Ospreay captured the AEW World Championship in his home country of England at All In: London, defeating Kenny Omega in the main event at Wembley Stadium.

Tonight’s appearance will mark the beginning of Ospreay’s reign as AEW World Champion, although a future challenger is already waiting in the wings.

Andrade El Idolo earned an AEW World Championship opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Andrade secured the victory by pinning Nick Wayne and can now challenge Ospreay for the championship at a future date.

Ospreay wasn’t the only new World Champion crowned at Wembley Stadium.

Mercedes Moné defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship and is scheduled to hold a championship celebration on tonight’s Dynamite.

Also advertised, newly crowned AEW World Trios Champions New Level — Kofi and Austin Creed — and Swerve Strickland will be in action against The Rascalz.

The currently advertised lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite includes:

– Will Ospreay opens the show

– Mercedes Moné AEW Women’s World Championship celebration

– AEW World Trios Champions New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) & Swerve Strickland vs. The Rascalz