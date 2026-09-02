Athena Sets Her Sights On AEW Women’s World Championship

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena believes she has given everything she can to Ring of Honor and is ready to accomplish more in AEW.

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Athena reflected on her historic run at the top of ROH’s women’s division and outlined the championships she hopes to pursue in AEW.

Athena said she is proud of what she has accomplished as ROH Women’s World Champion, but now wants the opportunity to build a similar legacy on AEW television. “I feel like I’ve given the world to Ring of Honor. I’ve given years of my career being the ‘forever’ ROH champion. I’ve given so much to be the longest reigning champion in the modern day era, the most violent champion of the era. But when it comes to me, I want to do more with AEW.

I want to be AEW women’s champion. I want to be AEW TBS champion. I want to be an AEW tag champion to show the world that everything that I’ve done, holding a whole company on my back, climbing to the top of the mountain with it, was all worth it.”

Athena has established herself as one of the defining stars of the modern ROH era, with her lengthy championship run becoming a major part of the promotion’s women’s division.

Her ambitions now extend beyond Ring of Honor, with Athena specifically targeting the AEW Women’s World Championship, TBS Championship, and potentially tag team gold.

While Athena made her goals clear, she did not indicate that her time with ROH is coming to an end. Instead, her comments reflect a desire to take what she has accomplished as the promotion’s “Forever Champion” and prove she can reach the same heights in AEW.