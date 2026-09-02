Ric Flair Pushes Back On Kenny Omega – Will Ospreay Comparison

Ric Flair has responded to comparisons between Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London and his legendary series of matches against Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Ospreay defeated Omega in the main event of AEW All In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium to capture the AEW World Championship.

The highly praised encounter subsequently drew comparisons to Flair and Steamboat’s famous rivalry, prompting the two-time WWE Hall of Famer to address the discussion on Twitter/X.

While Flair made it clear that he has tremendous respect for both Omega and Ospreay, he strongly pushed back against placing their rivalry on the same level as what he and Steamboat accomplished. “No one has more respect for Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay than me! But to compare them to Steamboat and I is like comparing the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean! When they have a great match 300 times a year and 200-hour broadways, get back to me! Until then, there is no problem with being number two. You are great young talent, but let’s get serious, kids! You should only hope that you have people talking about your matches 37 years later! WOOOOO!”

Flair and Steamboat’s rivalry remains one of the most celebrated in professional wrestling history. Their series of matches in 1989, including their famous trilogy over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, continues to receive widespread acclaim decades later.

However, their history together extended well beyond those televised encounters, with Flair pointing to the enormous number of matches they worked during an era when wrestlers regularly competed hundreds of times per year.

Omega and Ospreay have similarly developed one of the most acclaimed rivalries of the modern era, culminating most recently with Ospreay defeating Omega in front of his home-country crowd at Wembley Stadium to become AEW World Champion.

Flair clearly considers both men elite performers, but as far as comparisons with himself and Steamboat are concerned, “The Nature Boy” believes they still have a considerable distance to go.