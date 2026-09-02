Chris Jericho Executive Producing New Owen Hart Documentary

A new documentary chronicling the life of Owen Hart is preparing to make its way to audiences following a private screening in London, England.

The Owen Hart Foundation announced that “OWEN” was screened for invited guests during AEW All In: London weekend, with a red-carpet event held in connection with the presentation.

According to the foundation, the documentary will soon begin making the film festival circuit and has already been sold to HBO’s CRAVE streaming service. Chris Jericho serves as one of the project’s executive producers, while Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash created the musical score.

The Owen Hart Foundation issued the following statement: “The Owen Hart Foundation [OHF] and its many esteemed guests walked the red carpet at the private screening of the OWEN documentary in London England,” the statement began. “The film is set to hit the film festival circuits soon and has already been sold to HBO’s CRAVE streaming service with Chris Jericho as one of the executive producers and phenomenal guitarist Slash of Guns N’ Roses creating the musical score.”

The foundation revealed that the documentary has been a decade in the making while praising the team responsible for bringing the project together. “Hats off to the film crew, Lee Brazier, Jo Lewis, Michael Paszt, and Pasha Patriki for their astounding work on this ’10 years in the making’ documentary,” it continued. “Stay tuned for more information on release dates to the public.”

The statement also thanked Tony Khan and AEW for their involvement in organizing the London screening. “Very special thanks to Tony Khan and his amazing AEW staff (Linda, Katelyn, Kosha, Chris…) for doing such an incredible job organizing the VIP Reception and Private Screening. Bless.”

A public premiere date for “OWEN,” including when the documentary will become available on CRAVE, has not yet been announced.

AEW has maintained a close relationship with the Owen Hart Foundation in recent years through its annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, featuring men’s and women’s competitions held in honor of the late wrestler.