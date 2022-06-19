William Regal Addresses His WWE Suspension From 2008

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal recently discussed a variety of topics.

During it, he clarified a WWE suspension from May 2008, when Regal had just won the King of the Ring tournament when he failed a drug test, resulting in a 60-day suspension.

“I still don’t know what it was about,” Regal told his Gentleman Villain co-host Matt Koon. “Something showed up on my drug test and again there’s been things said about me ‘oh he relapsed’ no, that’s not true at all,” Regal continued, calling any talk of relapse as “absolutely false.”

“Nobody printed anything about what happened to me at that time because nobody knew,” Regal said, describing a phone call with Dr. David Black. Dr. Black, the president of Aegis Sciences

“It was a fraction of a slight something showed up on my drug test,” Regal said.

“First of all. if you knew the amount of drugs I used to take, I don’t take a fraction of anything.” Regal went on to compare a fraction of a drug in his system to “throwing a sausage up a tunnel. I’m either going proper off or I’m not going in there.”

“It was a very sensitive time at that time because it wasn’t too long after a certain major incident. I think you can figure out what that was,” Regal said solemnly, referring to the Benoit family murder-suicide that brought heightened scrutiny on WWE’s Wellness Policy. Regal said he didn’t want to “drag” the person and the company into it, as Regal felt they’d “done too much for [him]” over the years.