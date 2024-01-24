William Regal Returns To WWE Television At This Week’s NXT

William Regal appeared on WWE television for the first time since returning to the company in a non-wrestling role on January 23rd, 2024.

Regal appeared in a backstage segment with Ava Raine (Simone Garcia Johnson) after leaving Shawn Michaels’ locker room. Regal announced Ave’s appointment as NXT’s new General Manager and asked her to oversee the brand for him.

