WWE NXT Results – January 23, 2024

The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for this week’s show is Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill, Dijak vs. Joe Gacy, Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic, Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair, as well as Supernova Sessions with Lola Vice.

Also scheduled is the Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match contract signing with Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez, as well as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal with Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/23/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with an in-depth video package looking back at key moments from last week’s show, including the women’s battle royal and Dusty Classic developments.

Dusty Classic Semifinals

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

The dogs start barking as we enter the CWC and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin make their way out for our opening contest of the evening. This will be the first semifinal bout in the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

After the Wolf Dogs settle in the ring, the theme for their opponents hits and out comes the duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. A brawl breaks out among all four guys early on, and we see Axiom and Frazer hit dives to Breakker and Corbin from the ring to the floor. Finally the bell sounds and we see Axiom working over Corbin in the ring.

Frazer tags in and picks up where Axiom left off, taking it to Corbin. Corbin starts to fight back and take over. Corbin beats Frazer down in the ring and then heads to the floor to power bomb Axiom on the commentary desk. Breakker tags in and catches Frazer coming off the top with a huge power slam. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see some excellent back-and-forth action with some super close near falls from both teams. Ultimately, Breakker kicks out of the twisting splash from Frazer and then hits him with a Spear moments later for the pin fall victory. With the win, the Wolf Dogs move to the finals, where they will face Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes or the LWO.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Dusty Classic Finals: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Josh Briggs Takes JBL’s Advice

We shoot backstage where Josh Briggs confronts Ilja Dragunov and says he wants to take JBL’s advice and step up. He wants to know where he stands against the benchmark of NXT, the world champion Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov tells him to make sure that’s what he wants.

In comes Trick Williams who tells Briggs he’s gonna have to test himself another time, because he’s got to ensure Dragunov is healthy and makes it to Vengeance Day 2024 so he can have his title opportunity. Briggs says it’s not up to Trick. We shoot to another quick women’s locker room segment before heading to another commercial break.

William Regal Appears, Ava Raine Named Youngest GM In WWE

As we return from the break, we see Ava Raine and William Regal coming out of Shawn Michaels’ locker room. Regal congratulates Ava on being named the youngest General Manager in WWE as the new NXT G.M. He tells her how thankless the job is. He says if she ever needs anything, his phone is off. He walks off.

Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

Lash Legend makes her way to the ring accompanied by the rest of The Meta-Four. Her music dies down and she awaits the theme for her opponent. Out next comes her opponent, Wren Sinclair. The former Madi Wrenkowski makes her way out to a decent pop and settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Wren get off to a good start, but ultimately due to interference we see Legend pull off the win. After the match, The Meta-Four get ready to attack Sinclair until Fallon Henley’s theme hits and she comes out to run them off.

Winner: Lash Legend

OTM Send A Message To The Family

We shoot to an “earlier today” segment with OTM and their new lady friend attacking The Family’s friends at a restaurant. OTM threatens the friends and tells them to “Call their boys,” referring to the NXT Tag-Team Champions. We then see footage of Joe Gacy and Dijak duking it out last week.

Joe Gacy And Dijak Have Wild, Wild Brawl

After that, we head to a break. When we return, we see a worked up Elektra Lopez arriving to the arena and looking for Lola Vice. Back inside the CWC, the theme for Dijak hits and out he comes only to be attacked from behind by Joe Gacy. The two brawl their way down to the ringside area.

The two slam each other onto and throw each other through everything imaginable at ringside for thunderous pop after thunderous pop. Security and officials rush down to break things up and the match never technically gets started.

We shoot backstage where Arianna Grace is babbling when a worked up Elektra Lopez comes in again demanding to know where Lola Vice is. She storms off as she continues her search.

Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

Lexis King is then shown talking as he makes his way to the ring from the backstage area as we head into another break. When we return, we see Robert Stone taking Von Wagner to UCF, his old college stomping grounds. Two kids help out with Von getting back to his roots.

After the video package wraps up, we head back inside the CWC where Lexis King’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring. He settles inside where his opponent, Trey Bearhill, is already waiting for him. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

King starts off strong, but Bearhill takes over and begins yelling at him, “This is what you wanted!!” as he beats him down. King ends up fighting back in the offensive lead and picks up the pin fall victory in a relatively quick and basic match. Afterwards, we get hype for Supernova Sessions with Lola Vice and then head to a break.

Winner: Lexis King

Supernova Sessions With Lola Vice

We return from the break to see Trick Williams being confronted backstage by Carmelo Hayes about distractions, with his focus being split too many directions with Josh Briggs, Ilja Dragunov and the Dusty Classic. Trick assures him he knows what he’s doing tonight and again mentions how he wants to go it alone. Hayes tells him that’s fine.

Back in the ring, we see things set up for Supernova Sessions, and in big chairs are Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. They introduce their special guest at this time, the one-and-only Lola Vice. Out she comes and takes a seat.

She is asked about turning on Elektra Lopez last week. She talks about Lopez seeing her coming into NXT with a ton of potential and trying to be a leech and milk off of her success. Out comes Lopez, who shoots on her hard, saying she got her job by shaking her ass on Instagram, calling her a b*tch and saying she’s the biggest phony in the company.

Once this wraps up, we see X footage of The Family and Adrianna Rizzo in the back of a car reacting to OTM attacking their friends. They vow that a response is coming — soon. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Dragon Lee vs. Scrypts

Dragon Lee heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. After he settles in the ring, we shoot to a backstage segment inside Chase U headquarters. We see due to Andre Chase’s gambling and money issues, that everything is being taken, including his podium, Duke Hudson’s MVP trophy and literally everything else Chase U related.

They mention that Chase U will say their final goodbyes next week on the show. Back in the arena, Scrypts makes his way down to the ring and after settling inside, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.