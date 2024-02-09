Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24th from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, with a start time of 5AM ET/2AM PT.

One of the matches taking place on the show is the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, where the winner will go on to WrestleMania 40 and challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Title. So far, “The Man” Becky Lynch has already qualified for the match after she beat Shayna Baszler this past Monday night on RAW.

It was announced that a second Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match will take place later tonight on SmackDown, when “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair faces Michin.

The match was made official during Thursday night’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference and following the announcement of another Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match between Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark, which will take place on RAW this coming Monday.