Women’s Steel Cage Match Announced For Raw Is XXX

You can officially pencil in a women’s steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week.

Ahead of next week’s Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show.

A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against Bayley inside of a Steel Cage was confirmed for next week’s Raw Is XXX special after Lynch challenged Bayley to the showdown during a segment on this week’s Monday Night Raw show in Cincinnati, OH.

Bayley would go on to accept the match.

