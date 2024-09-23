Women’s Tag Action Added To Lineup For 9/24 Episode Of WWE NXT

Women’s tag-team action has been added to the lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
WWE announced the addition of Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece in tag-team action for the show scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 at the CWC in Orlando, FL.
Additionally, the 9/24 show will feature:
* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (Women’s North American Title)
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C.
* NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz
