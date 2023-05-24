Women’s Title Match Set For NXT Battleground 2023

The finals are set.

Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria will meet in the finals of the ongoing NXT Women’s Championship Tournament to decide the new title-holder.

Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez, while Valkyria defeated Cora Jade to advance to the finals of the tourney.

Stratton and Valkyria will meet at Battleground this Sunday night in Lowell, Mass. to determine the new NXT Women’s Champion.

