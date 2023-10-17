Women’s World Title Bout Set For WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the next upcoming WWE premium live event.

During the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw this week, Rhea Ripley caught Adam Pearce in a bad mood in his locker room, and the new Raw General Manager announced her match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Now confirmed for the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4 is Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax in a Fatal-5-Way with the WWE Women’s World Championship on-the-line.

Previously announced for the 11/4 PLE in Riyadh is Drew McIntyre challenging Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/4 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.