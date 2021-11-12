Wrestler Comments On Past Heat Between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston

As seen on the November 5th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston were involved in a promo segment that referenced past heat between the two of them. Kingston brought up how he was judged by CM Punk and others in the locker room while they were working together on the independent wrestling scene. The segment was well-received by fans as well as people within AEW.

An anonymous wrestler gave the following statement to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com regarding CM Punk’s past with Kingston:

“I can fully vouch for Eddie’s promo on Punk the other night. I was sitting right there in an IWA Mid South locker room when Punk called Eddie and his partner at the time, Blackjack Marciano, fat, lazy and unsafe. Marciano had just accidentally injured Delirious in a previous match and Punk was hot about it, so just buried them nonstop. I could see why Eddie hung onto that hate and anger for so long.”

CM Punk will be facing Eddie Kingston at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV event.