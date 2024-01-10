Wrestling Veteran Wants To See The Rock As Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE WrestleMania 40

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Mickie James discussed The Rock potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes.

“You know, I love Cody. He’s my friend, he’s my brother, and I’m excited to see him shine. He’s freaking killing [it], but if I have the option to see, if I had the opportunity to watch Roman [Reigns] and Cody again at WrestleMania or Roman and Rock for the first time ever at WrestleMania, you best believe I’m looking for Roman and Rock.”

“The Rock has carte blanche, in my opinion, in the wrestling business to walk out on any stage to call his shot.”

You can check out the complete show below: