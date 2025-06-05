Wrestling Veteran Believes Vince McMahon Will Settle Janel Grant Lawsuit To Avoid Trial

Veteran wrestling personality Dutch Mantell didn’t hold back in a fiery episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, where he unleashed scathing criticism of former WWE executive John Laurinaitis in the wake of his removal as a defendant in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. Laurinaitis was reportedly dismissed after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation.

Mantell, never one to mince words, blasted Laurinaitis for what he saw as repeated betrayals and a career built on manipulation.

“John Laurinaitis is just the way he got there. He is a backstabbing bastard, and that’s the way he’s always been his whole life.”

Mantell accused Laurinaitis of “rolling over on Vince [McMahon] twice,” first by claiming to be a victim, and now by offering to testify against the former WWE Chairman. He also cast doubt on Laurinaitis’s credibility.

“Victimhood my ass… He’s not going to be a good witness. He’s changed his story too many times. He has no credibility.”

Mantell believes WWE will ultimately settle the lawsuit before it goes to trial—and not for a small sum.

“They’re not going to have a trial about this… Vince is going to pay them a ton of money. I think we’re looking at 50 [million].”

When co-host James Romero suggested a $10 million figure, Mantell doubled down:

“Fifty million. I really do… They ruined that woman’s life, if you want to put it that way. So what’s a life worth?”

Mantell also referenced a prior alleged NDA incident involving Laurinaitis and a former WWE office employee, stating that Vince McMahon once paid $1.5 million to quietly resolve it after Laurinaitis reportedly demoted the woman post-relationship.

He closed the segment with one final jab at Laurinaitis’s character:

“He’s not that great in the ring, not that great on interviews—but he is great at scraping dirt up and kissing up to the promoter… I have found no redeeming qualities with John Laurinaitis ever.”

