Former NXT Star Reveals Issue Between WWE & The Rock Prior To WrestleMania 40

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 in 2024, it was reported that former NXT UK faction Gallus—specifically Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey—played a role in helping train Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his in-ring return. Now, Wolfgang has shed light on an unexpected travel mishap that delayed the training sessions — involving a private jet miscommunication between WWE and The Great One himself.

Speaking to Cultaholic.com, Wolfgang explained that the team arrived in Los Angeles on a Monday, with plans to begin training on Tuesday. However, the first day was abruptly canceled due to what Wolfgang described as a “bit of a falling out” over travel arrangements.

“There’s a whole backstory. We arrived on Monday night. Tuesday was supposed to be day one, Wednesday day two, and Thursday if we needed it. But on Tuesday, I don’t know what happened — and I don’t want to start any rumors — but there was a bit of a falling out about, ‘You come pick me up in your private plane.’ ‘No, you come pick me up.’”

He continued, adding that the issue left the Gallus trio with an unexpected free day.

“They just couldn’t get off the runway. They said there was a problem with the plane. So Tuesday was scrapped. Myself, Mark, and Joe just had a free day in Los Angeles. We hit the gym, went down the pier… it was a fantastic day.”

Wolfgang joked that the situation seemed like a classic case of ego dynamics behind the scenes.

“To be honest, I think it was just someone big-leaguing the other one. Like, ‘No, I don’t drive to you — you collect me.’ That’s the way I like to think of it. But regardless, the boys and I got a free day in LA.”

Despite the brief scheduling hiccup, The Rock’s eventual in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 was one of the most high-profile moments of the year, with Gallus quietly playing a behind-the-scenes role in getting the legend match-ready.

