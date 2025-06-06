Former WCW Announcer Was Considered For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Appearance

As anticipation builds for the 2025 WWE/AAA Worlds Collide premium live event, scheduled for Saturday, June 7, new reports have surfaced regarding potential broadcast talent for the historic crossover show.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, legendary former WCW and TNA announcer Mike Tenay was discussed internally for a possible role on commentary. The connection is especially fitting, as Tenay made his announcing debut at the original When Worlds Collide pay-per-view in 1994 — a landmark event that also featured AAA talent.

“We do know there had been discussion of Mike Tenay regarding announcing the show — he started his announcing career doing When Worlds Collide in 1994,” Meltzer noted. “But I can’t confirm if he was contacted. As best as I can tell, he’s not at this point scheduled to do the show.”

While the official commentary team has yet to be announced, one returning voice has been confirmed: Lillian Garcia. The longtime WWE ring announcer revealed via Instagram that she will be handling in-ring introductions for the event.

Garcia’s involvement adds another layer of nostalgia and prestige to the show, which marks a rare collaborative event between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, showcasing top stars from both promotions in a cross-promotional spectacle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of WWE/AAA Worlds Collide, including match results, backstage updates, and any further announcements regarding the event’s commentary team.