TNA Interested In Signing R-Truth, Backstage News & Reaction On WWE Release

The surprising release of veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth continues to send shockwaves through both fans and the locker room. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to let Truth go was largely driven by financial considerations.

Meltzer reports that WWE viewed R-Truth’s contract as too expensive for the limited role he had been filling on television.

“His contract was so high that WWE felt it made no sense for the level at which he was being used,” Meltzer wrote.

The timing raised eyebrows, as R-Truth had just wrapped up a televised program that culminated in a high-profile match against John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The decision reportedly did not sit well with many in the WWE locker room, given Truth’s long-standing reputation as one of the most beloved figures backstage.

“There were a lot of wrestlers who were very unhappy because he was so popular with the talent,” Meltzer added.

Support from fans was also immediate and vocal. During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, chants for both R-Truth and Carlito (who was also recently released) broke out, signaling the impact of their departures on the WWE Universe.

Behind the scenes, the company reportedly tried to manage the situation quietly. Meltzer noted that talent was instructed not to wear R-Truth merchandise on air.

“Rhea Ripley was wearing one backstage and took it off before going on TV,” Meltzer revealed.

Despite his exit from WWE, R-Truth may not be a free agent for long. Meltzer reports that TNA Wrestling has already expressed interest in bringing him on board.

“Those in TNA have already said that they want to make him an offer, and for that company, he’ll come in fairly hot.”

With decades of experience, unmatched charisma, and a fanbase that spans generations, R-Truth’s post-WWE future looks bright — and if the TNA offer materializes, fans may soon see him back in action under a new banner.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on R-Truth’s next chapter, potential signings, and reactions from across the wrestling world.