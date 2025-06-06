WWE Speed Results – June 6, 2025

The second first-round matchup in the WWE Speed tournament saw NXT standouts Lexis King and Noam Dar battle for a spot in the next round.

Their five-minute clash aired during the June 6, 2025 edition of WWE Speed on X, with Dar emerging victorious and punching his ticket to the next round.

Dar will now face Berto, who previously defeated Kit Wilson to advance. The two are set to collide on the June 11 episode of WWE Speed, with the winner earning a future shot at WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano.