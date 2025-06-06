Drew McIntyre Opens Up About CM Punk Feud, Creative Tension, Holding Back Vince Jab

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently opened up about his critically acclaimed 2024 feud with CM Punk, admitting the rivalry’s intensity was fueled by genuine animosity — and revealing he nearly crossed a major line by invoking Vince McMahon during a live promo segment.

Speaking on the latest episode of Gorilla Position, McIntyre acknowledged that the feud with Punk struck a rare chord with fans due to its real-life tension and authenticity.

“The thing about this industry is there are going to be peaks and valleys,” McIntyre said. “During that time, we kind of caught lightning in a bottle, and people could feel that things were a little bit different. With Punk and AEW, the feelings were very much real. We are professionals… but what you saw was the result of two people who are really good at their job — and genuinely don’t like each other — channeling that into something creative.”

McIntyre emphasized that despite their differences, he and Punk brought out the best in one another on camera.

“When you get people who are at the top of their game, like the two of us, no matter how we feel about each other, you’re gonna get compelling television.”

One of the more talked-about segments from the feud involved Punk daring McIntyre to say Vince McMahon’s name on live TV — a moment that McIntyre now admits nearly went further than fans realized.

“It crossed my mind,” he said. “The conversation in my head — ‘Do I do it?’ And do I say, ‘The same person who fired you on your wedding day?’ — which did cross my mind. But again, someone has to be the professional out there.”

McIntyre also revealed a personal rule he follows when delivering emotionally charged promos:

“Family is off-limits. But as far as the guys just unloading? I’ve had people get upset with things I’ve said, but you’re not really that character. You grow up.”

The rivalry between McIntyre and Punk was widely praised for its realism, intensity, and boundary-pushing storytelling — and McIntyre’s behind-the-scenes insight only adds to the legacy of one of the most memorable programs of 2024.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)