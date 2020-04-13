WWE 2K21 Video Game Being Canceled?

Justin Leeper, who was involved with the writing for Road To Wrestlemania modes in multiple WWE video games, published a YouTube video and discussed the status of WWE 2K21. Leeper mentioned that there have been no teases of a new game and wrote the following on Twitter:

“I’ve heard on good authority that WWE 2K21 has been cancelled. However, another WWE branded game will enter the ring this year.”

Leeper talked about how this could be a good thing since WWE 2K20 had a lot of technical issues and this gives developers more time to work on making a better game. Leeper added that if a WWE 2K22 game is made, it probably won’t be on next-generation consoles.