WWE 2K25 Cover Art & Bloodline Edition Cover Art Revealed

In addition to the “Deadline Edition” of WWE 2K25 featuring The Undertaker as the cover star, the other two cover arts for two more editions were revealed on Monday night.

During WWE Raw on Netflix, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were revealed to be the cover stars for the traditional regular version of WWE 2K25.

Additionally, the cover art for the “Bloodline Edition” of WWE 2K25 was shown via a post on X after the segment featuring Paul Heyman on the 1/27 Raw.

The Head of the Table, the OTC, YOUR Tribal Chief, and #WWE2K25! COVER STAR, ROMAN REIGNS! Please join his #Wiseman, @HeymanHustle, and ACKNOWLEDGE HIM! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/7k3uFuEdZC — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) January 28, 2025