WWE & AEW TV Attendance Figures For This Week

Alright students, it’s time to take attendance!

Wrestle Tix has compiled a list of attendance figures for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown topped the list this week, while AEW Dynamite was the least-attended show.

Check out the figures below.

WWE Monday Night Raw – Norfolk, VA in Scope Arena – 7,447 sold

AEW Dynamite – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH – 2,667 sold

WWE Friday Night SmackDown – Ball Arena in Denver, CO – 12,893 sold

AEW Collision – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA – 4,207 sold * as of the morning of the show