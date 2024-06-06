WWE Allegedly Supplied Low Fast National Viewership Numbers For AEW Collision To The Media

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The June 1st, 2024 edition of AEW Collision drew 378,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. However, an incorrect fast nationals number was spread across the internet over the weekend.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation:

“[On] Sunday I start getting texts from people who were just like: ‘did they really only do 122,000 viewers and 34,000 in 18-49 for Collision?’ This was a number supplied by WWE and for those of you who think like WWE isn’t concerned about AEW or it’s a one-sided thing… AEW is in a war with WWE and you know, it’s a pro wrestling war. These pro wrestling wars are insidious, they are brutal. They’re both in a public relations war.”

“One side obviously is far more effective as far as getting news out there and controlling the media, a lot of the media, because they’re afraid of not having access or whatever they’re afraid of. WWE, obviously whenever AEW has a badly rated show, WWE make sure that the fast nationals get out. “Now in this case, I don’t know how that number got out because that was not the fast nationals number for Collision.”


(quotes courtesy of Twitter/X users @DrainBamager and @WrestleFeatures)

