WWE And TNA Wrestling Reached A “Unprecedented” Agreement Regarding Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry discussed the ongoing relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling during his appearance on The Wrestling Matt podcast.

Hendry said, “I’m in a situation where we’re having historic collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE. We’re in a situation where TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.”

“I have no ego when it comes to getting better. That’s why I’m training at the Performance Center. I’m never just gonna rest the skills that I’ve got. I’m always trying to build to something more. I’m very grateful to TNA Wrestling for giving me the opportunity to do that. I think I’m collaborating really well with management, and I think we’re putting ourselves in a position to do historic business for TNA.”





