WWE And Trading Card Partner Panini Are Nearing A Settlement In Lawsuit

The lawsuit between WWE and collectibles company Panini appears to be coming to an end soon after they sued each other alleging breach of their licensing contract.

The lawsuit is the result of a four-year agreement signed in March 2022 that allows Panini to produce WWE-themed trading cards and stickers in exchange for royalty payments to WWE.

Panini claimed that WWE wrongfully sought to terminate the contract and demanded $5.625 million in remaining royalty payments, while WWE filed its own complaint, claiming that the contract was terminated for cause because Panini allegedly breached the licensing agreement. In the filing, the company also claimed that Panini was infringing on WWE’s intellectual property rights by continuing to sell WWE products, despite the fact that their website still sold cards for Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

According to court documents obtained by Paul Lesko, a letter was sent to the court indicating that the lawsuit is nearing completion, stating that “discussions between the parties and their counsel have resulted in an agreement in principle. The parties are in the process of memorializing that agreement in a signed writing.”