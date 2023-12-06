WWE Announces 2024 Grammy Nominated Artists For Live Music Performance On SmackDown

A pair of 2024 Grammy nominated musicians will be on-hand for this year’s WWE Tribute To The Troops special event.

As noted, WWE returns with a Tribute To The Troops-themed episode of Friday Night SmackDown later this week on FOX.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, which will honor the U.S. military men and women this Friday night, WWE has announced a musical act for the show.

“Two-time 2024 Grammy nominees The War And Treaty will perform LIVE on the WWE Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown this Friday,” read an announcement released by WWE on Wednesday. “Tune in to honor our U.S. service members, veterans and their families with this special performance.”

Check out the announcement regarding The War And Treaty below, and make sure to join us here this Friday night for the Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.