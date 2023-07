You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s show, it was announced that next week’s show will feature the women’s title on-the-line.

Defending her title will be Asuka, as “The Empress of Tomorrow” puts her gold up for grabs in a one-on-one showdown against former champion “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair.

